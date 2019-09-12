Jay Lethal vs. Bandido Set For ROH Death Before Dishonor: Fallout

Ring of Honor has announced that Jay Lethal vs. Bandido has been set for ROH Death Before Dishonor: Fallout on September 28. It is a first round match in the #1 contenders tournament for the ROH World title that will conclude at Final Battle. Here is a press release:

FINAL BATTLE TOURNAMENT FIRST ROUND MATCH: JAY LETHAL VS BANDIDO AT DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR FALLOUT

A man who has held the ROH World Title longer than anyone else collides with the fastest-rising young star in pro wrestling in Las Vegas for high stakes at Death Before Dishonor Fallout on Sept. 28.

Two-time former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal will face phenomenal luchador Bandido in a first-round match of an eight-man tournament to determine the challenger in the ROH World Title Match at the Final Battle pay-per-view in Baltimore on Dec. 13. It will be the first-ever singles match between Lethal and Bandido.

Lethal obviously has a major edge in experience, but Bandido has proved that he can beat the very best ROH has to offer. The high-flying LifeBlood member scored the biggest victory of his career recently by pinning Jay Briscoe in a critically acclaimed match at Global Wars Espectacular in Dearborn, Mich. Like Lethal, Briscoe is a two-time former ROH World Champion.

Bandido also has pinfall victories over Shane Taylor (prior to Taylor winning the ROH World Television Title) and Marty Scurll, the latter taking place in a tag match.

It may be the perfect time to take on Lethal, who is embroiled in a conflict with his former best friend Jonathan Gresham. After they came to blows during a tag match last week, a match between Lethal and Gresham was signed for the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Sept. 27 — the night before Lethal’s match against Bandido.

Regardless of what happens at the pay-per-view, will Lethal be able to quickly put it behind him and focus on his match against Bandido? It’s easier said than done, but if anyone can do it it’s Lethal. He has excelled in big-match situations, and when it comes to the ROH World Title, perhaps no one is as obsessed with it as the “Franchise of ROH.”

Who will prevail in this dream match and advance to the tournament semifinals? Join us live in person or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

ROH PRESENTS DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR FALLOUT

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27, 6 P.M. PACIFIC

SAM’S TOWN LIVE

LAS VEGAS

ALREADY SIGNED:

FINAL BATTLE ROH WORLD TITLE NO. 1 CONTENDER TOURNAMENT

FIRST ROUND

DALTON CASTLE vs. MARK HASKINS

JAY LETHAL vs. BANDIDO

TOP PROSPECT TOURNAMENT FINAL

DAK DRAPER vs. AUSTIN GUNN