Jay Lethal vs. Baron Black Announced for TERMINUS II

– TERMINUS has confirmed another new matchup for the promotion’s upcoming TERMINUS II event. Jay Lethal will face Baron Black in a singles match.

TERMINUS II is scheduled for February 24 in Atlanta, Georgia. The event will be streamed on FITE TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH (Original) World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Santana

* TERMINAL Eliminator Match: TBA (Formerly Josh Alexander) vs. Kenny Alfonso vs. Leon Ruff vs. Tre Lamar

* Daniel Garcia & Kevin Blackwood vs. Dante Caballero & Joe Keys

* Adam Priest vs. Invictus Khash

* Jay Lethal vs. Baron Black

* Also advertised for the show: Queen Aminata, Serena Deeb, Killa Kate, Gabriel Kidd, Liiza Hall, Davey Richards, Lio Rush and Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland.