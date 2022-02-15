wrestling / News
Jay Lethal vs. Baron Black Announced for TERMINUS II
– TERMINUS has confirmed another new matchup for the promotion’s upcoming TERMINUS II event. Jay Lethal will face Baron Black in a singles match.
TERMINUS II is scheduled for February 24 in Atlanta, Georgia. The event will be streamed on FITE TV. Here’s the updated lineup:
* ROH (Original) World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Santana
* TERMINAL Eliminator Match: TBA (Formerly Josh Alexander) vs. Kenny Alfonso vs. Leon Ruff vs. Tre Lamar
* Daniel Garcia & Kevin Blackwood vs. Dante Caballero & Joe Keys
* Adam Priest vs. Invictus Khash
* Jay Lethal vs. Baron Black
* Also advertised for the show: Queen Aminata, Serena Deeb, Killa Kate, Gabriel Kidd, Liiza Hall, Davey Richards, Lio Rush and Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland.
T E R M I N U S • 2@FiteTV: https://t.co/MFXmZzAB2Bhttps://t.co/UgTontNw1T pic.twitter.com/shVhefwDrC
— TERMINUS (@TERMINUSpro) February 15, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Brock Lesnar Says He’s Having a Great Time With His WWE Run
- Brock Lesnar Wants Young WWE Talent To ‘Figure Out How To Put Asses In Seats & Not Worry About Your Next High Spot’
- Maryse in Red Outfit, Mandy Rose, Liv Morgan Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos
- ECW Ring Announcer Reveals Original Ending For One Night Stand 2005