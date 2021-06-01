Jay Lethal vs. Brody King Announced For ROH Best In The World

Ring of Honor has announced its first match for ROH Best in the World on July 11 in Baltimore, Maryland. The company revealed on this week’s ROH Week by Week that Jay Lethal will square off with Brody King in what will be the first-ever meeting between the two.

Here’s the full release from ROH on the match:

The next chapter in the fierce faction rivalry between The Foundation and Violence Unlimited features the first-ever singles match between Jay Lethal and Brody King at the Best in the World pay-per-view on Sunday, July 11 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore.

The dream match between Lethal and King pits a two-time former ROH World Champion and “The Franchise of ROH” against one of the biggest, baddest and most dominant big men in ROH history.

VU (King, Tony Deppen, Homicide and Chris Dickinson) burst onto the scene at ROH’s 19th Anniversary pay-per-view in March, attacking La Faccion Ingobernable and laying out Lethal.

With their actions, VU put The Foundation, LFI and every other faction in ROH on notice.

So far, violence has prevailed over purity. In May, Deppen defeated The Foundation’s Tracy Williams for the ROH World Television Title, and VU beat The Foundation in an eight-man tag match. In the eight-man, King pinned Lethal.

Will King continue to prove that violence is the answer? Or will Lethal get The Foundation back on track by taking down VU’s leader? Join us live in Baltimore, on pay-per-view or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

For the first time in nearly a year and a half, The Best Wrestling On The Planet will be presented LIVE and IN-PERSON to the best wrestling fans of the planet! Tickets for Best in the World go on sale with special pricing for everyone on Monday, June 7 at 10 a.m. Eastern.

ROH PRESENTS BEST IN THE WORLD

LIVE ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND STREAMING FOR HONORCLUB

SUNDAY, JULY 11

BELL TIME @ 7 P.M. EASTERN

BEST IN THE WORLD HOUR ONE AIRS FREE ON MULTIPLE PLATFORMS

CHESAPEAKE EMPLOYERS INSURANCE ARENA

1000 HILLTOP CIRCLE

BALTIMORE, MD 1250