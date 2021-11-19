Jay Lethal vs. EC3 Set For Next Week’s ROH TV

Jay Lethal is set for the main event of next week’s ROH TV. It was announced by Kevin Eck in the newest installment of Eck’s Files that Lethal, who recently signed with AEW, will go one-on-one with EC3 in the main event of next week’s show.

Lethal was unsuccessful in his first AEW match, losing to reigning TNT Champion Sammy Guevara on this week’s edition of Dynamite.

Here are the details from ROH, including EC3’s comments on the match: