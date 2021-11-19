wrestling / News
Jay Lethal vs. EC3 Set For Next Week’s ROH TV
Jay Lethal is set for the main event of next week’s ROH TV. It was announced by Kevin Eck in the newest installment of Eck’s Files that Lethal, who recently signed with AEW, will go one-on-one with EC3 in the main event of next week’s show.
Lethal was unsuccessful in his first AEW match, losing to reigning TNT Champion Sammy Guevara on this week’s edition of Dynamite.
Here are the details from ROH, including EC3’s comments on the match:
A huge main event has been signed for Ring of Honor Wrestling the weekend of Nov. 27, as two-time former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal and two-time former TNA World Champion EC3 meet in a one-on-one match for the first time.
Lethal has been in the news this past week. In addition to Lethal’s fellow Foundation members questioning his loyalty to the faction, he also made his debut for AEW.
EC3 spoke in riddles, as he often does, when sharing his thoughts about facing Lethal.
“All of our leaders have failed us. Our political leaders, our corporate leaders, even our locker room leaders. All of our leaders have failed us, and we deserve more,” EC3 said.
“This company, this industry desperately needs a new type of leadership. Not leadership in the sense that I lead these men. But they need to follow an idea. Control. Take back control. Fight for your freedom to find your purpose. This is the narrative.”
