Jay Lethal vs. Jonathan Gresham Set for Death Before Dishonor

– ROH Wrestling has announced that Jay Lethal will face Jonathan Gresham at Death Before Dishonor later this month. You can check out the full announcement below.

Jay Lethal didn’t want it come to this, but he feels he has no choice.

After coming to blows following their loss in a tag match during the Global Wars Espectacular tour over the weekend, one-time best friends Lethal and Gresham will square off at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Sept. 27 in Las Vegas.

The tension between the two has been brewing for a couple months due to Gresham’s sudden willingness to break the rules to achieve victory. Things finally boiled over after their loss to Silas Young and Josh Woods in Milwaukee on Sept. 8. Lethal and Gresham began slugging it out and had to be pulled apart by security.

Afterwards, a dispirited Lethal told backstage correspondent Quinn McKay that he and Gresham have to settle things in the ring.

“He’s on the wrong path. The only way I can think to help is to settle this in the ring,” Lethal told McKay. “I don’t want to do this, but I have to.”

Emotions no doubt will be running high when Lethal and Gresham face off in Las Vegas. Join us live in person or streaming for HonorClub to see what happens when former friends collide!

ROH PRESENTS DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR PAY-PER-VIEW

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27, 6 P.M. PACIFIC

SAM’S TOWN LIVE

LAS VEGAS

PURCHASE TICKETS

ALREADY SIGNED:

ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION MATT TAVEN vs. RUSH

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

CHAMPIONS JAY & MARK BRISCOE vs. LIFEBLOOD’S BANDIDO & MARK HASKINS

ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE TRIPLE THREAT MATCH CHAMPION SHANE TAYLOR vs. FLIP GORDON vs. TRACY WILLIAMS

WOMEN OF HONOR WORLD TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION KELLY KLEIN vs. THE ALLURE’S ANGELINA LOVE

FINAL BATTLE ROH WORLD TITLE NO. 1 CONTENDER TOURNAMENT

FIRST ROUND

PCO vs. KENNY KING (w/AMY ROSE)

MARTY SCURLL vs. COLT CABANA

JAY LETHAL vs. JONATHAN GRESHAM