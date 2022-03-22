wrestling / News

Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty Set For ROH Supercard of Honor

March 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Supercard of Honor Image Credit: ROH

Jay Lethal and Lee Moriarty are headed to ROH Supercard of Honor to do battle. Tony Khan announced on Twitter on Monday that the two AEW stars will be at ROH’s April 1st relaunch, as you can see below.

Lethal is of course a veteran of ROH including being a two-time ROH World Champion, while Moriarty appeared at ROH Death Before Dishonor.

