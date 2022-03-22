wrestling / News
Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty Set For ROH Supercard of Honor
March 21, 2022 | Posted by
Jay Lethal and Lee Moriarty are headed to ROH Supercard of Honor to do battle. Tony Khan announced on Twitter on Monday that the two AEW stars will be at ROH’s April 1st relaunch, as you can see below.
Lethal is of course a veteran of ROH including being a two-time ROH World Champion, while Moriarty appeared at ROH Death Before Dishonor.
ROH Supercard of Honor
Next Friday April 1, Dallas Metroplex
The Franchise of @ringofhonor returns as @TheLethalJay goes 1-on-1 vs @theleemoriarty, with his mentor + former ROH Tag Team Champion @MattSydal in his corner
Supercard tickets @ https://t.co/g7FvET2sJJ + on PPV @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/LMgsyW12py
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 21, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On WCW Bringing In Dennis Rodman, Hulk Hogan’s Role In Rodman Choosing WCW Over WWE
- Torrie Wilson Says She Wasn’t Able to Mention Sable In Hall of Fame Speech
- Shawn Michaels Shares Memories of Scott Hall, Says Hall Never Needed to Be World Champion
- Jeff Hardy Says He Wasn’t Trying To Get Released From WWE, Thought He’d Get Away With Leaving Match