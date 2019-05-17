wrestling / News

ROH News: Jay Lethal vs. Matt Taven Set For NYC Return, Bandido Getting TV Title Shot At Best in the World

May 17, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jay Lethal ROH TV

Ring of Honor has announced that Jay Lethal will get his world title rematch against ROH champion Matt Taven when ROH returns to New York City on July 20 for Manhattan Mayhem. The event happens at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

– Bandido will challenge ROH TV champion Shane Taylor at Best in the World on June 28 in Baltimore.

