Jay Lethal Wants His Second ROH Title Run To Be Longer Than His First

The day after the ROH Best in the World PPV, Jay Lethal defeated Dalton Castle to win his second ROH World Title. Lethal commented on the win…

On Wanting His Second Run To Be Longer Than His First: “It feels amazing. It means once again I’m at the top of my game because to have the Ring of Honor World Championship you’re going to be operating at a higher level, a level that most people never reach. There’s only a select few people that have been at that level twice. I plan on making this title reign way longer than my first title reign.”

On How This Run Is Already Different: “When I won the championship the first time there was a lot of bragging. I was maybe a little overconfident, but I could back it up. Maybe had a few people in my ear, helping me think that way, being a little bit braggadocios. As to now, it’s not overconfidence, I’m more comfortable and confident in my abilities – not over confident – but confident. That would probably be the biggest comparison between now and then. Just a little more trash talking before – while still backing it up – this time maybe all actions will be in the ring and a little less trash talking.”