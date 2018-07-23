Jay and Mark Briscoe, Matt Taven, & Christopher Daniels Heading to CMLL

Jay and Mark Briscoe, Matt Taven, and Christopher Daniels will travel to Mexico next month to compete on CMLL events…

ROH World Tag Team Champions Jay and Mark Briscoe, Matt Taven and Christopher Daniels will travel to Mexico next month to compete on CMLL events, CMLL announced today on its “CMLL Informa” program.

The Briscoes will appear on the Aug. 3 show at Arena Mexico, and Daniels will be on the Aug. 5 show at the same venue. Taven, CMLL’s NWA World Historic Welterweight Champion, will compete in CMLL starting with the Aug. 3 event.

Taven, who also is one-third of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions with fellow Kingdom members TK O’Ryan and Vinny Marseglia, has established himself as a top star in CMLL. He won the NWA World Historic Welterweight Title from Volador Jr. at Arena Mexico on March 30. Taven also has had an ongoing rivalry with Ultimo Guerrero, the latest chapter of which saw Taven defeat the CMLL legend in a thrilling match at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom on a recent episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling.”

Talent exchanges such as this one are made possible by ROH’s partnerships with promotions around the world. In addition to CMLL, ROH enjoys working relationships with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Revolution Pro Wrestling in the U.K. and Japanese women’s wrestling promotion Stardom.

The company also announced that former Mae Young Classic competitor and one third of the STARDOM “Artist of Stardom” Trios Champion Ayesha Raymond will be making her Women of Honor debut in London on the “Honor Re-United” tour in August.