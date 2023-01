Jey Uso walked away from The Bloodline’s assault on Sami Zayn at last night’s Royal Rumble, and he took to social media to comment today. As noted, last night’s show saw Jey exit the ring rather than join in on the assault of Zayn; he walked out of the ring and toward the back, getting emotional. Jey posted to his Instagram account on SUnday to react, writing quite simply: “Iā€™m out”: