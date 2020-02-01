wrestling / News
Jay White Accepts Marty Scurll’s Challenge for Supercard of Honor
– Challenge accepted. As previously reported, ROH’s Marty SCurll recently made an appearance at an NJPW New Beginning USA show, where he challenged Jay White to a one-on-one match at ROH Supercard of Honor. That challenge has now been answered.
ROH has released a clip where Jay White accepts Scurll’s challenge. You can check out that clip below. White states the following:
“You’re challenging me? Marty Scurll, you’re challenging me? Look, I understand why you want to regain the relevance that you once had. You see how Bullet Club is the best that it has ever been with me at the forefront and you, Marty, nowhere to be seen. So you want to challenge the man who single-handedly sold out Madison Square Garden? And you want me to come to Ring of Honor and breathe life back into the place that you call home. Marty, me and you go way back, and you’re somebody that I’ve actually never beaten. So now you, Marty, you want me to make you famous? Marty, at Supercard of Honor, you’re on. But Marty, you too, like everybody, will breathe, breathe, with the Switchblade.”
ROH Supercard of Honor XIV is scheduled for April 4. The event will be held at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida.
#Switchblade @JayWhiteNZ accepts @MartyScurll challenge at #SupercardOfHonor April 4th in Lakeland, Florida!
🎟 Tickets are on sale now: https://t.co/il2UIg12O1 pic.twitter.com/lh81J4aR62
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 31, 2020
