wrestling / News

Jay White Officially Added To AEW Fight Forever

July 10, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Jay White 4-12-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW Games has announced that ‘Switchblade’ Jay White is now available to purchase as playable DLC for AEW Fight Forever. The DLC pack also includes five new music tracks and a local tournament mode.

