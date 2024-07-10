Jay White Officially Added To AEW Fight Forever

AEW Games has announced that ‘Switchblade’ Jay White is now available to purchase as playable DLC for AEW Fight Forever. The DLC pack also includes five new music tracks and a local tournament mode.

The Bang Bang Gang are here to introduce Switchblade's DLC! Guns up!!! The Switchblade Tournament Pack features Jay White, five new music tracks and a new, local tournament mode! Available now! #AEWFightForever pic.twitter.com/Ogw3mQBWJQ — AEW Games (@AEWGames) July 10, 2024