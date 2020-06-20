Jay White On Whether He Thought Bullet Club Would Be Around in 2020, Adjusting to Being in the Stable

Jay White spoke with NJPW and discussed the seventh anniversary of the Bullet Club, plus more. You can check out highlights below:

On if he ever predicted the group would be around seven years later: “Of course. It’s the biggest thing in wrestling, it wasn’t going anywhere. We’ve proven again and again that there might be highs and lows along the way, but it never dies and it was never going to.”

On if he ever thought he’d lead the Bullet Club: “I don’t think I predicted being at the front of the group, but it was almost determined from the start would be a part of the group. Connections I had to (Prince) Devitt and (Bad Luck) Fale are what brought me into NJPW in the very first place. There’s too many roots that were planted in me from the start, I think.”

On adjusting to being part of the stable: “I think that tension is only natural at first, that’s to be expected from at least some people. It’s a teething period, I guess you could call it. But as soon as everybody knew we were on the same page, it all clicked pretty quickly. Certainly I was much easier to get along with than guys like Kenny, after they’d been fighting for the best part of a year. Tama [Tonga is] a smart guy himself, he knows a guy who can be a good team player when he sees one.”