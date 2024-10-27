Jay White Challenges Hangman Page to a Rematch at AEW Full Gear

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, ‘Switchblade’ Jay White challenged Hangman Page to a match at Full Gear. White pointed out that he is 4-1 against Hangman and claimed he would have been 5-0 if not for Christian Cage interfering earlier this year. He previously defeated Page at WrestleDream earlier this month.

The match was made official later on in the night. Here is the updated lineup for the PPV:

* Jay White vs. Hangman Page

* MJF vs. Roderick Strong OR Adam Cole