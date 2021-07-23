Jay White & Chris Bey vs. Good Brothers and More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Jay White and Chris Bey will team up against the Good Brothers as one of the matches on next week’s Impact Wrestling. Impact announced four matches for next week’s show on Thursday night, and you can see the card below:

* Jay White & Chris Bey vs. The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows)

* Moose vs. Chris Sabin

* Deaner & Rhino vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

* Before the Impact: Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel