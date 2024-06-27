Jay White Comments On Advancing in Owen Hart Tournament, Tells The Patriarchy To Watch How It’s Done

In a digital exclusive following last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Jay White spoke about his win in the Owen Hart Cup tournament and had some words for the Patriarchy. White defeated Rey Fenix to advance to the semifinals and will face the winner of Jeff Jarrett vs. a mystery ‘wild card’ opponent.

White said: ““If you’re not going to do the introduction properly then I guess I’ll take it from here. We have standards here. I don’t care if you’re new. We have standards to live up to. We’re not gonna take it easy on newcomers. So here’s how you introduce the Bang Bang Gang. Top shelf gunslingers, the slickest and sickest Bullet Club Gold. The Golden Gunns! Who do we have here? We have ‘fully cocked’ Colten Gunn. We’ve got Switchblade Jay White. We’ve got Rock Hard Juice Robinson. That right there’s Austin. We are the Bang Bang Gang. We are four quarters of the AEW Unified World Trios Champions and yours truly, Switchblade Jay White, just got through to the second round. You gotta be quick around here, just because I made quick work of Rey Fenix, and now I’m through to the second round, but I’m not stopping there. I’m going to the final, I’m going to Wembley, I’m going to add more gold to the Bang Bang Gang. The Patriarchy, you guys can sit back and watch how it’s done. You can watch the Bang Bang Gang glisten with the rest of the world.”