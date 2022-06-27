Jay White Comments On His AEW Future

After last night’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White commented on his AEW future during the post-show media scrum. White defeated Adam Cole, Hangman Page, and Kazuchika Okada to retain his title. White stayed in character during the media scrum, as is customary in NJPW, and seemed to leave the door open for an AEW return down the line (h/t WrestlingInc).

“If, and this seems to be a pretty big if, but if we can have someone, when I successfully defend my IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, if we can have somebody to be prepared to put this up here for me, I’ll feel a lot more inclined to come by,” White said. “I’m very easily pleased, obviously, I don’t ask a lot, it’s just something like that.

“To answer your question, would I like to [continue to stick around in AEW]? I don’t know. Will I? I don’t know. Because this is how it works, I don’t have to tell you anything, I don’t have to give away anything. When you’re the champion and the guy who single-handedly sells out arenas like Madison Square Garden and United Center, you can kind of do what you want and show up when you want. So stay tuned, I guess.”