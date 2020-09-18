Jay White Discusses His Opponents For G1 Climax 30, If He Tried to Get To Japan Earlier

Jay White spoke with NJPW discussing his opponents for the G1 Climax and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On not having seen his schedule at the time: “No. That shows you how much NJPW cares about their biggest asset … And did I get a personal email? A phonecall? No. The fans know before me. You know, I shouldn’t even have to go through this tournament. I’m already clearly the logical number one contender for the IWGP titles, but I have to travel to Japan in the middle of a global pandemic…”

On if he always planned on coming out for the G1 or if he was trying to get there earlier: “No, I had no plans on being here earlier. I just wanted to mess with people. You know, these idiots will believe anything you put on the internet. I just wanted to mess with the fans purely because it’s so easy.”

On Shingo Takagi being on a role lately: “Well, look at his competition! Who did he beat, recently? … (laughs) SHO?! Is that supposed to mean something? Am I meant to be impressed by that? If you think that has any affect on Shingo facing somebody on my level, then you’re stupider than I thought.”

On facing Kota Ibushi in his second match: “As I said, I didn’t know this schedule before we started this interview, but I don’t really care about Ibushi or any of the other people in this tournament. It’s just one match at a time, for two points at a time. I look at every match the same. But what happened last time me and Ibushi met? [Beat Ibushi] So that should put me at the front of the line when it comes to contenders, but no, I have to prove once again why I’m at the front of the line by going through the G1.”

On facing Kazuchika Okada in Kobi World Hall where he and Gedo betrayed Okada two years ago: “I guess it’ll be a little poetic, won’t it. It all comes around. I was supposed to face Okada in the New Japan Cup before that all went tits up, but now it’s an even more poetic situation. I get to beat him in the same building where I shocked the world in probably the most important moment in pro-wrestling history.”

On facing Will Ospreay: “Now he’s a heavyweight. I know. We all know. You know why? Because he doesn’t shut the f*** up about it. Congratulations Will, you found where the weight room is. You realized you’re supposed to have muscle and not look like a scrawny dweeb. But just putting on weight doesn’t equate to you being good enough to beat me, and I’ll show you that in our match.”