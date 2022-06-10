Jay White Doesn’t Care About ‘Dream Matches’ At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Jay White could be heading to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, and he doesn’t care about “dream matches” for the PPV. White recently spoke with NJPW about the June 26th PPV ahead of his title match with Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Dominion this weekend, and you can check out some highlights below:

On Bullet Club interacting with Adam Cole: “Tama and Tanga Loa, they wouldn’t let that kind of thing happen. They were an impediment to that growth. They had to go. This is just a recipe for success. Tama Tonga liked to talk about different eras in BULLET CLUB. Now that we have the Good Brothers back, Rock Hard Juice Robinson, everything they bring to the table? You can say this is the ‘get paid era’ for BULLET CLUB.”

On Ace Austin joining the group: “Prestige! That’s the X Division Champion. When I was in IMPACT I could see the potential in him, and the sky’s the limit. So with him and Chris Bey, and the Good Brothers running things in IMPACT? Like I said, it’s a recipe for success. That’s why I’m the Catalyst of Professional Wrestling, because I can make these things happen across all these different companies. Nobody could even imagine what I’m doing now.”

On if there’s someone in particular he’d like to face: “No. I don’t give a s**t about the ‘dream match’ stuff. It’s all about money and championships, and by the time I go to the United Center I will have THE championship. So why would I care after that? Everyone else should be fighting to have a dream match with me, and BULLET CLUB and the Undisputed Elite will own the show just like we own the wrestling world.”