Jay White Retains IWGP World Heavyweight Title At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door (Clips)

It was a four-way melee for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and Jay White emerged with his title reign intact. White defeated Hangman Page, Kazuchika Okada, and Adam Cole on Sunday’s PPV to retain the championship, pinning Cole. You can check out some highlights from the match below.

White’s title reign now stands at 15 days, having won the championship from Okada at NJPW Dominion. Our ongoing live coverage of Forbidden Door is here.

The Catalyst of Professional Wrestling, current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, #Switchblade @JayWhiteNZ is HERE at #ForbiddenDoor! Order the PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/zTJmVp5RlX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022

The richest prize in all of #NJPW is on the line right now here at #ForbiddenDoor! Order the PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/fTsPlCVJpN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022