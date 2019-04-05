Jay White & Kazuchika Okada Sign Contract For NJPW/G1 Supercard Match

– Jay White and Kazuchika Okada did a contract signing press event for their IWGP Heavyweight Title match at NJPW/G1 Supercard. The NJPW Global Twitter account shared some comments from the two as they prepared to sign their contracts.

Okada said that despite the heft amount of wrestling taking place over WrestleMania week, NJPW is there to prove to America that they are the best. He added that he plans to make sure that NJPW and the IWGP Heavyweight Championship doesn’t lose out to the ROH Championship match. He gave White props and said he’s not easy to beat, but Okada plans on becoming champion again regardless.

For his part, White said, “I don’t understand this situation. Everyone expects Okada to win, he seems to be the favourite and yet I’ve beaten him twice. We have a new IWGP Championship belt now, and yet my name plate is still not on here. I’m not respected.” He told Okada that he was getting soft, saying, “You got Shibata’s support after the New Japan Cup and got emotional. You care what the fans and what Shibata thinks and that’s going to cost you. It’s going to be easy to beat you again because all you care about is making the fans happy.”

He concluded, “There’s a hopeful feeling that you’re going to win and be champion again. I can’t wait to suck the air out of the building and walk out of the world’s most famous arena still as champion because I am the best that there is.”

