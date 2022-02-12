wrestling / News

Jay White Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

February 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage logo Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a couple of matches for next week’s Rampage, including Jay White’s in-ring debut for the company. AEW announced the following matches on tonight’s show for next Friday:

* Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match: Dante Martin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Trent Beretta vs. Jay White

