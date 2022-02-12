wrestling / News
Jay White Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has announced a couple of matches for next week’s Rampage, including Jay White’s in-ring debut for the company. AEW announced the following matches on tonight’s show for next Friday:
* Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match: Dante Martin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Trent Beretta vs. Jay White
After the surprise appearance by the former @NJPWGlobal Grand Slam Champion #Switchblade @JayWhiteNZ at #AEWDynamite, he sends a clear message by attacking @trentylocks with his signature Blade Runner here at #AEWRampage! Don’t miss another minute of action on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/yiRHPOagxT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 12, 2022
Breaking news from #FTW Champion @starkmanjones regarding the situation between #TeamTaz's @TrueWillieHobbs and @Lucha_Angel1!
Watch #AEWRampage on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/FXnTJKg2NP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 12, 2022
