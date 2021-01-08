Jay White May Really Be Done With NJPW, WWE Making A ‘Strong Play’ For Him

After the events of Wrestle Kingdom 15, Jay White cut a promo hinting at retirement following his loss to Kota Ibushi, noting that he didn’t “want to do this anymore.” He was then pinned clean by Tomohiro Ishii the following day at New Year Dash.

According to Super J-Cast, there is doubt that White will extend his contract with NJPW, which is rumored to be done at the end of the month. It was also noted that WWE is making a “strong play” for the New Zealand star. At this time, it’s 50/50 whether he stays or leaves.