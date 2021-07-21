Jay White, Mickie James Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced that NJPW’s Jay White, as well as Mickie James, will both appear on this week’s episode on AXS TV. White made his debut at Slammiversary to confront Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers, while James laid out Deonna Purrazzo on the same show. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Decay (c) vs. Fire ‘N’ Flava

* Brian Myers, Sam Beale & Tenille Dashwood vs. Matt Cardona, Jake Something & Chelsea Green

* FinJuice vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

* Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju

* Jay White to appear

* Mickie James to appear