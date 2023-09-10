Jay White To Miss Tonight’s AEW Collision, Bullet Club Gold Match Changed

In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that Jay White will be missing tonight’s AEW Collision for personal reasons. As a result, the 8-man tag featuring Bullet Club Gold has been changed. It was the entire faction against Metalik, Gravity, Metalik, Aerostar & Dios Del Inframundo. Now, it’ll be trios match as Metalik has been removed. So the other three will face Juice Robinson and the Gunns.

