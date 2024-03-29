wrestling / News
Jay White Missed Recent AEW Dynamite Due To Visa Issue
March 29, 2024 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that Jay White has missed recent episodes of AEW Dynamite and Collision due to issues with his visa. He is currently unable to work in Canada due to his visa but will be back when the company returns to the US. WWE’s GUNTHER had a similar issue with international dates last year.
White’s appearances with Bullet Club Gold were in pre-recorded clips.
More Trending Stories
- AEW Dynamite Drops Below 750,000 Viewers This Week, Draws Lowest Rating in Almost Four Years
- Roman Reigns on Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso, Discusses Jey Uso Walking Away From The Bloodline
- Becky Lynch Explains Seth Rollins’ Reaction to the CM Punk Return at WWE Survivor Series
- Ryan Nemeth Explains ‘Softest Man’ Tweet That CM Punk Allegedly Took Issue With