wrestling / News

Jay White Missed Recent AEW Dynamite Due To Visa Issue

March 29, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Jay White 12-20-23 Image Credit: AEW

Fightful Select reports that Jay White has missed recent episodes of AEW Dynamite and Collision due to issues with his visa. He is currently unable to work in Canada due to his visa but will be back when the company returns to the US. WWE’s GUNTHER had a similar issue with international dates last year.

White’s appearances with Bullet Club Gold were in pre-recorded clips.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jay White, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading