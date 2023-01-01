Jay White Says Okada ‘Drove Away’ JONAH From NJPW, Names 2023 Goals

Jay White is set to face Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, and he had some choice words for his opponent recently. White spoke with NJPW for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:

On Okada “driving away” JONAH: “All of a sudden, for the first time in a decade, Okada decides that he doesn’t want to defend his right to challenge. And look what happened? JONAH isn’t here anymore. Okada and NJPW drove away a tremendous star in JONAH because they were so concerned with making everything easy for Okada. New Japan has to protect him at all corners. This is what I’ve been trying to say, and nobody listens. Just like two years ago when I said nobody wanted the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships unified. I was right then and I’m right now.”

On his 2023 goals: “It’ll be more of me dominating every company I step foot in. More of me at the top of this industry. More of the Catalyst sparking every fire that needs to be sparked in professional wrestling. You’re going to see more of the same.”