Jay White on the Fan Reaction to His AEW Debut

– Speaking on this week’s edition of Busted Open Radio, NJPW star Jay White discussed the fan reaction to his AEW debut and if it surprised him or not. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“It did a little bit. It doesn’t surprise me in the sense that, I know my own worth, but it did in the sense that I had no idea what the reaction would be to a bigger, more mainstream audience. Whether they love me from the start or not, that doesn’t bother me because I know over time people are going to realize my ability, that’s how it’s been from the start. When I back to New Japan, people thought I was put in a position I shouldn’t have been, people can argue about that all day, but what you can’t argue is that where I’m at now, I was right about that. In terms of that reaction, it was a little surprise, but in a good way. I had nothing to go off in terms of gauging what an audience that size whether they would know me or how they would feel about it.”

Jay White made his first AEW appearance and in-ring debut last month.