Jay White Promises to Take IWGP Titles at Wrestle Kingdom 15 and ‘Go Home’

Jay White is planning to take both of NJPW’s big titles at Wrestle Kingdom 15 and “go home.” White spoke with NJPW ahead of his match at night two of Wrestle Kingdom against either Kota Ibushi or Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championship matches and noted that he’s looking to take a break once he wins the titles.

“There’s a lot of big ifs next year,” White told the company’s official site. “We don’t know what’s going to happen in the world. People say that this year was a nightmare year; for some people, their nightmare year begins when I win both belts, heheh. It’s all out of our control, just like Wrestle kingdom is out of your control. I will win on January 5, and then moving on from that? I’ve been in Japan too long. I need a break. So I’m taking my titles, and I’m going home. Whatever anyone might say, screw them. I’m taking those belts and going home.”

Night two of Wrestle Kingdom 15 takes place on January 5th. Ibushi and Naito will face off for the titles and determine White’s opponent the night before on January 4th, with both events taking place at the Tokyo Dome.