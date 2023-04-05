wrestling / News
Jay White Reportedly Not Expected To Sign With WWE
April 4, 2023 | Posted by
Jay White does not look like he will be signing with WWE after all. PWInsider reports that White, who entered free agency in January, does not appear to be heading to the company as many believed would be the case.
The site notes that there was “absolutely no discussion” about White over WrestleMania 39 weekend, and that the indication White isn’t headed there is based on several conversations with WWE officials and talents. White reportedly had interest from AEW and WWE after he entered free agency when his NJPW contract expired.
There’s no word as of yet regarding what is next for the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins Seen Speaking to Production Workers During Commercial Break for WWE Raw
- Dana Brooke Responds to WWE Confiscating Sign From Fan Showing Her Support
- Backstage Note on WWE Scrapping Women’s Title Contender Tournament From Raw
- Details On Finish To Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, How Long Ago It Was Planned, More