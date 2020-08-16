Jay White Returning to Action at This Week’s NJPW Strong

Jay White is making his NJPW return on this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. NJPW announced in its NJPW Finish Strong video, as you can see below, that White will return to action on Friday’s episode. His opponent has not yet been named.

White last competed in NJPW back in February at the Manabu Nakanishi Retirement Event. He has been out of action due to travel restrictions caused by the pandemic, but has been hinting at a return.

This week’s NJPW Strong will also see the finals of the New Japan Cup USA as KENTA faces David Finlay.