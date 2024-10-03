Jay White Returns To Save Juice Robinson From Hangman Page On AEW Dynamite

Jay White is back, making his return on AEW Dynamite to save Juice Robinson from an attack by Hangman Page. Wednesday night’s show saw Page pick up a win over Robinson in singles action. After the match, Page began hanging Robinson with his belt but White came in and attacked Page, who made his escape. White proceeded to follow Page through the crowd and speared Page through a table set against the guardrail.

White has been out of the ring since he suffered an injury back in early July.