wrestling / News
Jay White Returns To Save Juice Robinson From Hangman Page On AEW Dynamite
October 2, 2024 | Posted by
Jay White is back, making his return on AEW Dynamite to save Juice Robinson from an attack by Hangman Page. Wednesday night’s show saw Page pick up a win over Robinson in singles action. After the match, Page began hanging Robinson with his belt but White came in and attacked Page, who made his escape. White proceeded to follow Page through the crowd and speared Page through a table set against the guardrail.
White has been out of the ring since he suffered an injury back in early July.
Jay White is back to save Juice Robinson!
Watch #AEWDynamite's 5th Anniversary LIVE on TBS!#HangmanAdamPage | #JuiceRobinson | @JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/lrSSzlmEZV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 3, 2024