Jay White Returns To NJPW At Road to New Beginning Event

The weeks of speculation are finally over, as Jay White made his return to NJPW during this morning’s Road to New Beginning event. Following the conclusion of the match between Bullet Club and Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii, White came out and hit Ishii with the Blade Runner.

White cut a promo earlier this month hinting that he might retire from New Japan, which started rumors that he was headed to WWE.