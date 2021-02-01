wrestling / News
Jay White Returns To NJPW At Road to New Beginning Event
The weeks of speculation are finally over, as Jay White made his return to NJPW during this morning’s Road to New Beginning event. Following the conclusion of the match between Bullet Club and Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii, White came out and hit Ishii with the Blade Runner.
White cut a promo earlier this month hinting that he might retire from New Japan, which started rumors that he was headed to WWE.
.@JayWhiteNZ is BACK!!!!!!!!!!!!🗡🗡🗡
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njpwworld #njnbg pic.twitter.com/OtnHzuyfEu
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 1, 2021
／
🔥Road to THE NEW BEGINNING🔥
＼
場内騒然😱
行方をくらましていたジェイ・ホワイト(@JayWhiteNZ)が突如乱入🗡‼️
ブレードランナーで石井智宏をKO‼️
📲 #njpwworld で配信中
👀 登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njnbg #njpw pic.twitter.com/1neZjhx1v9
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 1, 2021