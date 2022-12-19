wrestling / News
Jay White Says All Eyes Are On Him Heading Into Wrestle Kingdom
In an interview with Fightful, Jay White spoke about his appearances in other promotions and how it has made him a sought-after talent.
He said: “No, because isn’t that the goal? At the end of the day, but really at the beginning of the day, at the beginning of the whole journey, isn’t that the goal to get to the top and stuff? If you’re going to do that, you have to be aware that people are going to be coming for you. How do you know that? Because you were one of those people. You start off trying to get to the top, you’re going after somebody as well. You understand that that’s how it works. I understand that’s how it works and I am aware of the situation I’m in. I’m aware of who is around me, whose eyes are on me, whose targets are on me. I’m a very highly wanted man, both by wrestlers and by companies and promoters alike. All eyes, targets, everything on me.”
