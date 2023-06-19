Jay White Says CM Punk Owes Him a Thank You, Warns FTR

– AEW released a backstage promo with Bullet Club Gold’s Jay White and Juice Robinson following their loss on Saturday’s debut episode of AEW Collision. They were defeated by CM Punk and FTR in the main event. You can check out that interview clip and some highlights below:

Jay White on CM Punk owing him a thank you: “FTR, CM-F-T-R. A lot of letters being chanted tonight at United Center. Two letters more than the rest, CM followed by that word Punk. C-M Punk. C-M Punk. Mr. Punk, Mr. Punk. You’ve been around a long time. You’ve been around a long time, but finally, finally, you got your moment with the catalyst of professional wrestling. And on that note, Mr. Punk, I still haven’t gotten my thank you from you for having this stage to return to in the first place because like I said Mr. Punk, without me, there is no AEW.”

His warning for FTR: “Dax, Cash, be very careful with what you do with those championship belts. Be very careful where you wave them. You see, you wave them in front of our faces, and they’re mighty tantalizing. You see, everything we touch, everything I touch turns to gold! And if I want to touch, if we want to touch, if Bullet Club Gold wants to touch the AEW tag team division it will turn into gold for the Bang Bang Gang. And that ends with FTR lying down flat looking up at the sky. Bang Bang Gang, high rollers, keeping the guns up high!”

