Jay White Says He and Kazuchika Okada Should Main Event Wrestle Kingdom 17

In an interview with Fightful, Jay White said his match with Kazuchika Okada should be the main event of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, not Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay.

He said: “It’s really simple. When you think about it, there really is no comparison or argument. It’s not a difficult decision. Two guys are fighting over being one Internet nerds favorite guy. The other two guys are fighting over the most prestigious prize in this entire industry and are fighting over control and the reins of the company leading into 2023. One guy is channeling the memory of the creator of our company to try and take me down. If anybody is going to ask the question about which match is bigger, the two guys fighting over that or the two guys that just want to impress one weird old dude on the internet. Personally, I think that is beneath them, but if that’s how those two, Ospreay and Kenny, want to choose their time, you guys go ahead. I’m not going to say what I think should be last or before, even though I kind of just did, I’m just going to give you guys the information and you can see where I’m coming from.“