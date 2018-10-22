Quantcast

 

Various News: Jay White Says He’s Not The Leader of Bullet Club, Ronda Rousey Plans Revenge on The Bellas, Ruby Riott Loves Fan Costumes

October 22, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
NJPW JAY WHITE GEDO CHAOS

– Here is Jay White, cutting a promo on how he’s not the leader of Bullet Club…

– Here is Ronda Rousey, giving her immediate thoughts on The Bella Twins’ unexpected betrayal and how she’ll handle the situation…

– Ruby Riott loved this trio of fans’ Halloween cosplay of her, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan…

