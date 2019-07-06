Jay White Says Hirooki Goto Should Have Retired Like Shibata

After he and Chase Owens lost to Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI at the G1 Climax event in Dallas, Jay White spoke about his match with Goto in the G1 tournament next week, saying he’s going to embarrass him in Japan.

He said: “Let me guess, let me guess, Goto, everybody else as well, especially Goto…he probably thinks because he disappeared for a while and has come back and has hit me with a clothesline or two, he thinks he’s a changed man? Thinks he’s better than me? Goto thinks he can beat me? Goto, you may have improved a little bit in your little escapades over here in America, hanging out with your failure friend Shibata, who I still stand by the statement that Goto, you should retire just like Shibata did, because Goto, just like Shibata, you can’t hack it. Especially in the ring with me. Not a tag match, one on one, Goto, you cannot, will not, ever match up to me. You getting confident now? I have skills of all sorts hidden up my sleeves that Goto you and everybody else wouldn’t dream of having. So Goto, we’re taking a trip back to your home. We’re going to be in front of your people, Goto. I hope your family is there, I hope Shibata is there, I hope they’re all watching when I embarrass you one more time and this time, it’ll be be in the G1 Climax. Goto, I’m gonna add another achievement to your list…to your list of failures really. Goto I’m gonna embarrass you.”

