Jay White Set For ROH Supercard Of Honor XIV

January 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Jay White NJPW Best of the Super Jr. 26, NJPW G1 Climax

– Ring of Honor announced Jay White will be part of Supercard of Honor XIV on April 4 in Lakeland, FL over WrestleMania 36 weekend.

White is also set to be part of Bullet Club Beach Party.

PWInsider reports more NJPW names are expected to be added to the event and there will be a top level main event for the show.

