Various News: Jay White Steals IWGP Intercontinental Title, Utami Hayashishita Withdraws From STARDOM Tournament

– During yesterday’s NJPW Road to Destruction, the team of EVIL & Tetsuya Naito for LIJ defeated Chase Owens and Jay White for the Bullet Club. However, after the match, the Bullet Club attacked LIJ and laid them out. This was followed by Jay White stealing Tetsuya Naito’s IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

NJPW later released a video where Jay White talks about stealing the belt and taking it hostage. You can check out that post-match video below.

Due to a finger injury, Utami Hayashishita will drop out of the 5★STAR GP 2019 and her remaining matches will be treated as a loss, and her opponents gain 2 points. (This is not the same finger that was injured earlier in the year.) Please send well wishes to Utami.