Jay White Talks Preparation For His First G1 Climax Tournament

During a media call to promote the G1 Special in San Francisco (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), Jay White spoke about preparing for his first G1 Climax Tournament. Here are some highlights…

“In terms of preparation we’re on tour at the moment, f anything I don’t have the chance to prepare because I go home for two and a half days and I fly over for two Strong Style Evolved events in the UK. I’ll get home for another two and a half days and I fly straight to San Fransisco [for the G1 Special at the Cow Palace]. Then I get home for another two and a half, three days and I go to the G1. A lot of those breaks is just going to be recovering. I just need to get some food in me and some good training do what I can. But it’s not like I’ve got a month off. I’m not doing any kind of crazy cardio leading up to it I’m just trying to keep my body in healthy shape until then.”