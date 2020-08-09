wrestling / News

Various News: Jay White Teases Something For August 29th, Zeda Zhang Back to Training

August 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Jay White is teasing something to come later this month, cryptically posting a date to his Twitter account. White shared the date of August 29th on his account; he previously did something similar last month when he posted the date of July 25th to his Instagram.

– Zeda Zhang noted on Twitter that she’s back to training. Zhang, who left WWE in 2018, posted:

