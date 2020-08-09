wrestling / News
Various News: Jay White Teases Something For August 29th, Zeda Zhang Back to Training
August 9, 2020
– Jay White is teasing something to come later this month, cryptically posting a date to his Twitter account. White shared the date of August 29th on his account; he previously did something similar last month when he posted the date of July 25th to his Instagram.
8/29
— Switchblade (@JayWhiteNZ) August 9, 2020
– Zeda Zhang noted on Twitter that she’s back to training. Zhang, who left WWE in 2018, posted:
When you haven’t been able to train in a while and you come back and take your first bump…OMFG, they aren’t kidding saying a bump is like the impact of getting hit by a car. I feel like I was in a car accident. 😩 This is what I’ve put my body through this whole time?! 😳
— Zeda Zhang (@TheZedaZhang) August 9, 2020
