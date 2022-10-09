– During last night’s edition of NJPW Strong Autumn Action 2022, Jay White and Karl Anderson were victorious over Wheeler Yuta and Homicide in the main event. After the match, Jay White called out Eddie Kingston, who was forced off the event after testing positive for COVID-19.

White in post-match comments indicated a potential challenge for Kingston at the upcoming New Japan Rumble on 44th Street event scheduled for later this month. Jay White declared, “Eddie Kingston, seeing as you don’t have the balls to me, maybe I’ll come to you in New York City. And in your hometown, you can find out firsthand what it is like to breathe with the Switchblade because it is still my era! This is the Switchblade era!”

New Japan’s Rumble on 44th Street is scheduled for Thursday, October 27. It will be held at the Palladium Times Square in New York City. You can check out that clip of White from last night’s New Japan Strong below: