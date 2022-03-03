Jay White Thinks the Forbidden Door Needs a New Term

– Speaking on this week’s edition of Busted Open Radio, NJPW star Jay White discussed going through the Forbidden Door and how it doesn’t feel so “forbidden” anymore. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jay White on the Forbidden Door: “It’s not so forbidden anymore. I feel like we need to coin a new term for it. I don’t know if the door really suffices. I don’t think there is anything too forbidden about it. Not just myself, there have been other guys. We can probably start to expect a lot more traffic through the not so forbidden door.”

White on dealing his schedule during the pandemic and what he will do after it’s over: “It’s been a rocky one, like it has been for everybody, you have to adapt for everything out of your control. For a lot of people, there feels like a light at the end of the tunnel. In terms of the travel, I feel that’s going to get back to normal soon. As far as myself, I saw how things were going with New Japan in Japan and I saw the opportunities we had in the United States and the opportunities with what we could do with STRONG. I had to put my feet on the ground and say, ‘I see the opportunities in the States with STRONG’ and that’s gone over to IMPACT and AEW, but it’s all come from the belief that we could adapt to the circumstances with the pandemic and give extra attention with New Japan in the States. I think we’ve done a damn good job of that.”

White recently stepped through the proverbial “Forbidden Door” last month, making his AEW debut.