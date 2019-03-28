Jay White: ‘Okada Can’t Beat Me and He Knows It’

– Sports Illustrated recently spoke to IWGP heavyweight champion Jay White, who discussed his upcoming IWGP heavyweight title defense against Kazuchika Okada. The match is set for the G1 Supercard event at Madison Square Garden in New York next month. Below are some highlights.

Jay White on what holding the IWGP heavyweight title has taught him: “All my time with the IWGP heavyweight title has taught is that it takes a shiny gold belt to make people open their eyes. I’ve known how good I am the whole time, I knew I was better than anybody else that had the belt. So this has only reinforced to me that wrestling fans love to live in denial. They don’t want to admit that I am the best, even though the proof is right in front of them.”

Jay White on the previous leaders of the Bullet Club: “Each of those guys are different to each other, just as I’m different to all of them. I don’t compare myself to them. Each of us has brought something new to the table, but none of them have had the level of success that I have had in the amount of time that it’s taken me. People love to throw comparisons around and say that I’m trying to be like those guys, but that’s just because they’re afraid of change, scared of progression and evolution, they’re frightened of changing because all they’re used to is getting comfortable in their own boring and unfulfilling lives. They have no idea what success is even when it’s stood right in front of them with the most prestigious prize in our entire industry.”

White on Kazuchika Okada: “All I took from our Wrestle Kingdom match was disappointment. After all the hype around ‘The Rainmaker,’ especially at Wrestle Kingdom, it only took me 14 minutes to put him away—and I honestly expected more from him. He told everybody he was going to kick my ass and put on a show whilst doing it, and then he let everyone down. But hey what did he or anyone else truly expect? He was in there with me, and as I’ve said before, I am on a whole other level. He can’t beat me.”

White on his plan to walk in and out of MSG as champion: “I’m excited to walk in and out of MSG as the champ, rubbing it in everybody’s face whilst doing so. I’m not what people want as their champion, as I don’t pander to them or do what they would prefer me to do in the ring. They can’t relate to someone as successful as me so they just revert to hating me. My success highlights their failures. So it’s going to make it all so much sweeter, when I look at each of those fans in the face, as the champion, and make them realize that there is nothing that any of them, or anyone else for that matter, can ever do to change the fact that I am the best. Now that excites me. And that historic arena? It’s going to be truly famous after I have graced it with my presence.”

White on how Okada can’t defeat him: “Okada can’t beat me and he knows it. I follow up on everything that I’ve said I will do. I’m going to beat him for the third time in a row, in front of a very upset crowd in New York City, and then all they can do is breathe.”