wrestling / News
Jay White Scores Victory Over Hangman Page at AEW WrestleDream
The opening match of AEW WrestleDream saw ‘Switchblade’ Jay White defeat Hangman Page after a hard-fought bout. Page dominated a large portion of the matchup, but eventually White began to target Page’s knee and that proved to help him in the end. Hangman went for the Buckshot Lariat but White was able to counter with a Blade Runner for the pin.
