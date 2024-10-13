wrestling / News

Jay White Scores Victory Over Hangman Page at AEW WrestleDream

October 12, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jay White AEW WrestleDream Image Credit: AEW

The opening match of AEW WrestleDream saw ‘Switchblade’ Jay White defeat Hangman Page after a hard-fought bout. Page dominated a large portion of the matchup, but eventually White began to target Page’s knee and that proved to help him in the end. Hangman went for the Buckshot Lariat but White was able to counter with a Blade Runner for the pin.

