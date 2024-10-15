Jay White To Face Christian Cage On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Jay White and Christian Cage will do battle on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Monday night that White will face Cage on Wednesday’s episode.

You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs live on TBS:

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Queen Aminata

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush

* Jay White vs. Christian Cage

* Adam Cole returns

* Jon Moxley appears