Jay White vs. Hirooki Goto Title Match, More Set for NJPW Power Struggle 2019
– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced following yesterday’s King of Pro-Wrestling event. First up, Jay White will defend the IWGP Intercontinental title against Hirooki Goto. Previously, Goto defeated Jay White during the G1 Climax and is coming off a win over Shingo Takagi in Kobe on September 22.
Also set for the card, KENTA will be defending the NEVER Openweight Championship against Tomohiro Ishii in a rematch from Royal Quest last August. Taichi will face Tetsuya Naito after Taichi’s attack on Naito at King of Pro-Wrestling.
Finally, IWGP heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada and Kota Ibushi will team up against YOSHI-HASHI and Hiroshi Tanahashi. NJPW has already confirmed that Okada will defend the title against G1 Climax 29 winner Ibushi at Night 1 of Wrestle Kingdom 14 on January 4, 2020.
NJPW Power Struggle 2019 is set for November 3. The event will be held at the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Osaka, Japan.
