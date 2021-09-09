Jay White vs. Robbie Eagles & More Set For NJPW Autumn Attack

NJPW has announced four new matches, including Jay White vs. Robbie Eagles, for NJPW Autumn Attack. The company announced on Wedneaday that White and Eagles will do battle on September 25th at night one of the show. In addition, that night will feature Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero vs. Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs.

Night two will see Eagles and Chris Dickinson team up against El Phantasmo & Chris Bey, while Yuya Uemura will battle TJP.

The full announcement reads:

More Matches are Set for Autumn Attack in DFW Texas! 【NJoA】

Four more big matches are set for September 25 & 26

The lineup for NJPW STRONG’s first tapings at the Curtis Culwell Center is growing more heavily stacked by the day, and with the announcement earlier this week that IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Robbie Eagles will be in action, even more attention has circled the September 25 & 26 weekend. Four more matches have now been signed!

After the announcement last week that Switchblade jay White will be wrestling Daniel Garcia on night two, fans have been awaiting news on what the BULLET CLUB leader will be doing night one. The answer is another non-title singles match for the NEVER Openweight Champion as he goes one on one with Robbie Eagles. Eagles is seeking the biggest competition possible in his time in the US, and has opted to target the NEVER Champion; while the title is not on the line, the key word is Openweight in this equation, and after racking up the biggest singles wins in his career of late, Eagles could take a step closer to another championship around his waist.

The Mega Coaches will also be reuniting on night one to take on the West Coast Wrecking Crew. Though Ryusuke Taguchi and Rocky Romero weren’t quite able to seize the IWGP Jr. tag Team Championships at the Tokyo Dome this July, they remain one of the most impressive junior heavyweight tag team combinations in NJPW, but can they pull off a win against the heavyweight WCWC?

Major tag team action for Robbie Eagles on night two in Texas sees the junior heavyweight strike and submission expert team with a heavyweight counterpart in Chris Dickinson. They’ll be facing BULLET CLUB’s Chris Bey and El Phantasmo- with Eagles and ELP’s issues long documented, and Ultimate Finesser Bey in the mix, Eagles may leave Texas with more names joining El Desperado in the line of championship contenders.

Meanwhile, Yuya Uemura will be in singles action for the first time since joining the LA Dojo. He’ll be taking on the original Dojo alum in TJP; can he impress against the Fil-Am Flash?

Make sure you experience these matches first and in person on September 25 & 26! Pick up your tickets now!