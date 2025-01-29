wrestling / News

Jay White vs. Wheeler Yuta Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

January 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 1-29-25 WY JW Image Credit: AEW

Jay White and Wheeler Yuta will do battle on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced the match between the two on Tuesday night.

Khan wrote:

“TOMORROW, Wed 1/29
Huntsville, AL
8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

@WheelerYuta vs @JayWhiteNZ

After Wheeler Yuta + Jay White have clashed for weeks, they’ll finally fight 1-on-1 on Dynamite tomorrow night!

Don’t miss Dynamite on TBS + Max
TOMORROW NIGHT!”

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TNT and Max, is:

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Yuka Sakazaki
* Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli
Jarrett will get an AEW World Title shot if he wins
* Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage
* Jay White vs. Wheeler Yuta
* We’ll hear from MJF

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading