Jay White vs. Wheeler Yuta Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Jay White and Wheeler Yuta will do battle on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced the match between the two on Tuesday night.

Khan wrote:

“TOMORROW, Wed 1/29

Huntsville, AL

8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite @WheelerYuta vs @JayWhiteNZ After Wheeler Yuta + Jay White have clashed for weeks, they’ll finally fight 1-on-1 on Dynamite tomorrow night! Don’t miss Dynamite on TBS + Max

TOMORROW NIGHT!”

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TNT and Max, is:

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Jarrett will get an AEW World Title shot if he wins

* Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage

* Jay White vs. Wheeler Yuta

* We’ll hear from MJF