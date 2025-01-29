wrestling / News
Jay White vs. Wheeler Yuta Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Jay White and Wheeler Yuta will do battle on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced the match between the two on Tuesday night.
Khan wrote:
“TOMORROW, Wed 1/29
Huntsville, AL
8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
@WheelerYuta vs @JayWhiteNZ
After Wheeler Yuta + Jay White have clashed for weeks, they’ll finally fight 1-on-1 on Dynamite tomorrow night!
Don’t miss Dynamite on TBS + Max
TOMORROW NIGHT!”
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TNT and Max, is:
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Yuka Sakazaki
* Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli
Jarrett will get an AEW World Title shot if he wins
* Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage
* Jay White vs. Wheeler Yuta
* We’ll hear from MJF
